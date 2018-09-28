President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the Air Force officer that died at the final rehearsal for the 58th Independence Anniversary.The President who said that he was saddened by the tragedy also wished the two officers that survived in the crash quick recovery.Already the remains of the dead officer will be buried today (Friday) about 5:30 pm as the family members including the father and wife have visited his corpse.Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari alongside the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu visited the two survived officers whose health conditions are stable at the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA hospital, Abuja.The Chief of Air Staff, Sadiq Abubakar received the Chief of Staff and SSA to the President at the hospital and briefed them on the mishap.