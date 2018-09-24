The amount which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari is about 50 per cent of the N45.3bn entitlements of the former workers of the company.
The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed said this on Monday in Abuja during a press briefing held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance.
Apart from the N22.8bn for the former aviation workers, she said that the sum of N20bn was approved for the education sector.
