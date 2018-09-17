The Presidency has reacted to a letter by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), instructing the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to monitor and arrest Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose anytime he wants to run away from the country.





Recall that the agency in a letter signed by its Acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, to the Comptroller-General of Customs, urged the service to place the outgoing Ekiti governor on the watch list and ensure he does not escape.





Reacting to the development, Buhari’s Aide on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie on her Twitter page called on Nigerians to join hands with the EFCC to ensure Fayose defends his integrity or lack of it.





She assured Nigerians that corruption under the Buhari administration will be defeated in high places.





Onochie wrote “It’s not just the customs; every Nigerian should stand by EFCC so Gov. Ayo Fayose is given the opportunity to defend his integrity or lack of it.





“Together, we will defeat corruption in high places.”