Hon. Egwuatu Egbulefu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State is dead.

It was gathered that the late Egbulefu, before his sudden death on Monday, had last week picked nomination forms of the PDP in Abuja to contest for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency seat in the 2019 general elections.

The real cause of his death could not be ascertained as at press time, but a close associate of the late politician, who gave his name as Nwogwugwu, said on Tuesday morning that the deceased passed away shortly after a meeting with his supporters in Abia Hotel on Monday.