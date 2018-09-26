As part of efforts to make the teeming youths and well-meaning Nigerians shun social vices in the country, the organizers of Pray for NaijaWaka/Hope & Peace concert have concluded arrangements to stage the second and third editions in Abuja and Lagos respectively.





Pray for Nigeria waka is the loudest event among other social and humanitarian activities engaged in by Youths of the country. The core values of the initiative include: nation building, embracing peace, unity, speaking and acting the Nigeria of everyone’s dream.





Pray for Naija waka is an annual project made specifically for Nigerians in their need to finally realize that there were no special benefits/awards given to agents of violence during or after election. The initiative will also serve as an avenue to sensitize Nigerians on how to

conduct themselves properly in this electioneering period. The one day programme will serve as both educative and entertaining event as lots of entertainers will be on parade to serenade participants.





Addressing pressmen the campaigner of Pray for Naija Waka /Hope concert and Naija FM On–Air–Personalty Sabina Umorem popularly known as NaijaPastor gave an insight into why she came up with the initiative. "The Pray for Naija waka& Hope concert initiative is meant to bridge the gap

between government and citizenry,’’ she said.





Sabina Umorem further stressed that the event will also address and preach against violence and bloodletting before and during elections. According to her, the platform already has the backing of both states and federal government as preparations are underway to make the initiative a nationwide

affair. "The concert is going to go nationwide in no time; meanwhile, we

will make do with Abuja and Lagos for now whilst we work on modalities for

other states within the country," she said.





On whether the initiative is a Christian platform, Sabina said it is set up to accommodate every Nigerian irrespective of religious affiliations. "Nobody can be denied access to exercise their voting rights on the basis of religion. Peace is what we preach and that should be the main thing. There

are a lot of killings going on in the country and we want to use this platform to preach against it.’’





She, however, urged Nigerians within the eligible voting brackets to get their permanent voter’s card (PVC’S) in readiness to be able to speak with their votes in the coming election, saying that, it is the only way Nigerians can choose whosoever they want in government.





"We are calling out to Nigerians to realize that the folly in electoral violence, and using this event as a tool for re-orientation, bringing to light OUR Responsibilities in Nation building.’’





Pray for Naija /Hope concert will take place on the 29th of September at the Unity Fountain at 9 am whilst the Lagos edition will hold on Monday, October 1st at the Secretariat bus stop Alausa Ikeja at 9 am prompt. The closing point will be at the Lagos state fire service ground, Alausa Ikeja Lagos. Interested participants are urged to don the white and green colours of the country.