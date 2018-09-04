The Police on Tuesday raided the Abuja residence of Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Clark.ThPolicemenen who searched all the rooms of the Elder Statesman alleged that they were in the house to search for arms which they accused him of keeping.The Policemen who arrived the Asokoro residence of Chief Clark at 1.30pm, left the premises 2.30pm.They did not find any incriminating evidence or ammunition in the house.According to the Policemen, the stormed the house on the orders of the Inspector- General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.