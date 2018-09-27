



The Nigeria police force say they have arrested some persons impersonating officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the ongoing Osun governorship rerun election.





Folasade Odoro, police spokeswoman in the force department of operations, announced this in a statement on Thursday.





She said the individuals were arrested in Orolu, one of the local government areas where the rerun is taking pace.





Odoro said the suspects were in possession of membership cards of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and customised INEC tags, face cap and jackets used for “easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.”





Observer folder

The police statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force in it continue efforts to discharging its responsibilities of ensuring the peaceful conclusion of Osun 2018 Gubernatorial Election, that was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in which Thursday 27th September, 2018 was fixed for the re-run in the Seven (7) Polling units.





Caps and uniforms



“Police team on stop and search duties at Orolu; intercepted vehicles with sixteen persons on board in possession of customized INEC tags, face cap and jackets with the inscription of “INEC Osun 2018 Election Observer” and PDP membership cards, The suspects are using the items to have easy access to restricted areas meant for personnel with due accreditation.





“The Nigeria Police Force whishes to debunk report that some accredited INEC Observers were arrested or denied access to polling units. Therefore, assuring the good people of Osun State and other critical stakeholders of its renewed commitment and resolve to ensure adequate security for a free and fair re-run election while investigation continues.”





The rerun election is reportedly being marred by violence in most of the polling units.