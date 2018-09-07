Three Inspectors have been sacked by the Police authorities for raiding the Abuja home of elder statesman Edwin Clark.An Assistant Superintendent of Police has been suspended for his role in Tuesday’s action. The informant has been arraigned for giving false information.Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Idris who denied authorising the raid, has apoligised to the 91-year-old Ijaw leader.Police spokesman Jimoh Moshood, who announced the disciplinary measures in a statement yesterday said:“The Inspector General of Police has approved the dismissal from the service of the Nigeria Police Force three Inspectors, namely AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa, AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, and the immediate interdiction of AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic who were involved in the unauthorised, illegal and unprofessional misconduct in the search of the residence of elder statesman Chief Edwin Clark in Asokoro, Abuja on 4th September, 2018.“AP. No. 158460 ASP David Dominic was queried and being investigated for discreditable conduct, negligence of duty and an act unbecoming of a police officer which constitute serious misconduct and if not checked can be inimical to the image of the Nigeria Police Force and violation of fundamental human rights of the elder statesman as provided for in the 1999 Nigeria Constitution as amended.“The gravity of the offences against the officer is serious in nature and dismissal from service is imminent.“Consequently, the Inspector General of Police approved that AP. No 158460 ASP David Dominic be on interdiction from Service pending the determination of his case by the Police Service Commission.“The IGP also approved and upheld the dismissal from service of AP/No. 18858 Inspr Godwin Musa, AP/No. 225812 Inspr Sada Abubakar and AP/No. 225828 Inspr Yabo Paul, after the trio were tried under Oath in Orderly Room Trial for discreditable conduct, illegal duty, disobedience to lawful order and other misconduct contrary to the rule of law.“The suspect (Informant) Ismail Yakubu from Waru Village, Apo District, Abuja, has been charged to Upper Area Court Mpape, Abuja for giving false information and telling falsehood that misled police action.”All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman Adams Oshiomhole yesterday called for the prosecution of the policemen.In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Simon Egbuebulem, the APC Chairman said that anything short of prosecution of the policemen would be unacceptable.He said: “I am shocked to learn about the raid on the Abuja residence of our elder statesman and highly respected South South leader, Chief Edwin Clark by the police, last Tuesday.“I am even more baffled and embarrassed that no reason was given for that invasion and from the comments by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Kpotum-Idris, the raid was not authorised by the police hierarchy.“Therefore, the IGP has a responsibility not only to detain the policemen involved but to also ensure they are diligently prosecuted in court. Anything short of that will be unacceptable.“The police hierarchy must come clean on this matter, and handle the entire issue transparently, including disclosing the names of the officers involved in this unwarranted attack on the person of Chief Clark.“I share the pain and embarrassment Chief Clark was subjected to by the said police officers, particularly as no reason has been given for the action. This is one matter the IGP must never sweep under the carpet.“It should be further reiterated that no Nigerian would be allowed to be subjected to such recklessness or impunity on the part of those charged to protect them.”