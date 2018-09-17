The Police Command in Anambra on Sunday unsealed the state secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a commitment by the two factions that they would be lawful in their conduct.





The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Haruna Mohammed, made this known in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.





Recall that the PDP Secretariat was sealed on Wednesday following a violent that erupted between two factions of the party.





The secretariat, located at Udoka Housing Estate in Awka was locked up on Umar’s orders, who also deployed armed policemen to man the office pending the return of peace.





Mohammed stated that the commitment by the two factions was reached during a meeting with the state Police Commissioner, Garba Umar.





He stated that members of the factions had been advised to be peaceful, as anybody who ignite trouble would be dealt with in line with the law.





Mohammed explained that after a meeting between the police and the PDP officials on Saturday, Umar directed that the office be unsealed.





The PPRO disclosed that a police team led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mr A. A. John, unlocked the office at about 1.20 p.m. and subsequently withdrew all police personnel deployed, to ensure peace at the secretariat.