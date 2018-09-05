The Nigeria police have apologised to Edwin Clark, an elder statesman, over the unauthorised raid of his residence in Abuja by four policemen.





NAN reports that Jimoh Moshood, police spokesman, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.





Moshood said a police delegation had been sent to Clark’s house, comprising of the DIG operations and some commissioners of police.





Recall that on Tuesday, NigerianEye reported that policemen invaded Clark’s residence around 1:30pm, after presenting a search warrant to the elder statesman.





The Niger Delta leader said that nothing incriminating was found in his house.





“There was no notice before the search. The policemen just walked in and demanded to search the house,” he had said.





After the incident, Ibrahim Idris, inspector-general of police, had ordered the detention of the policemen responsible for the invasion.





Moshood had said the policemen acted without approval.





“The Inspector General of Police has directed the detention and investigation of the Four (4) Police personnel and the informant involved. The outcome of the investigation will definitely be made public,” he said in a statement.