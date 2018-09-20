The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the police of attempting to take down Ademola Adeleke, its candidate in the Osun gubernatorial election.





The party said this in reaction to the invitation of Adeleke by the police over alleged examination malpractice.





In a statement, Kola Ologbondiyan, publicity secretary of the PDP, accused the police of acting the script of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.





Ologbondiyan said the APC had become jittery because it knows that the PDP is coasting to victory in the election.





He wondered why the police did not go after APC members with questionable certificates.





“The sudden realisation of allegations that Adeleke was involved in a National Examination Council (NECO) exam malpractice in 2017, as well as his subsequent invitation by the police, barely two days before the governorship election, is a ploy by the APC to distract the PDP candidate and if possible, put him out of circulation before and during the election,” the statement read.





“While the PDP is in no way against any legitimate effort by any security agency in the discharge of its duties, we totally reject this unrelenting attempt to use trumped up charges to take down our candidate, simply because the APC has realised that he is coasting to victory.





“Perhaps, the police need to be educated that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has already confirmed that Senator Adeleke wrote his WAEC examination in 1981, thus ending the earlier unnecessary controversy about his WAEC status.





“Moreover, this is the same police that have not been able to invite the disgraced erstwhile minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun, who confessed to having a forged NYSC Exemption Certificate or the special assistant to the president on prosecution and chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, whose certificate, WAEC openly told the national assembly, is fake.





“Moreso, there are several leaders in APC, whose certificates have been questioned and which the police have not considered it needful to conduct the littlest investigation. The PDP calls on the inspector-general of police to protect the integrity of the force by immediately calling his officers hounding Senator Adeleke to order.”





Ologbondiyan said nothing should be allowed to disturb the peaceful conduct of the election as it is the people who would choose the next governor of the state.





The election is scheduled for Saturday.





President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the police not to invite Adeleke till the election is over.