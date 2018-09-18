The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has charged troops of `Operation Safe Haven’ to be aggressive and decisive in dealing with armed bandits and other criminal elements operating in Plateau State.Buratai said a situation whereby innocent citizens were waylaid, abducted and killed indiscriminately should no longer be tolerated.He gave the charge at a demonstration by the Special Forces newly inducted into the operation at Riyom Local Government Area of the state.“The Operation Safe Haven should not remain in deterrent position, but you must also be aggressive and deal with any criminal activities, especially those that are bent on disturbing the peace, killing and maiming people.“You are not here to protect any ethnic or religious group; we are dealing with criminals, we are interested in criminal elements and they must be dealt with decisively,’’ Buratai said.He, however, charged them to be professional, but combat ready at all times, noting that serious challenges still remain in the state in terms of the security.The army chief said that the killings were still ongoing in the hinterland and other areas and directed the troops to penetrate those areas and clear the “doubt of the criminal elements.’’“You are deployed here not to romance the criminals; you are to deal with them decisively; anybody seen carrying arms must be dealt with decisively.“If you give them chance, then we will all regret it. Therefore, we cannot afford to give them chance.“You are very much aware of what is happening, people are waylaid on the roads, abducted and kept where it is very difficult to locate them and sometimes, they get them killed. This is unacceptable,’’ he said.