The crisis between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, and Dr Akin Ogunbiyi has been resolved.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki announced the reconciliation between both parties on Wednesday.

In a post on his Twitter page, Saraki wrote: “Following marathon meetings today in Abuja, I am pleased to announce that we have a signed agreement between PDP gubernatorial candidate, Senator Adeleke and his rival, Dr. Ogunbiyi.





” As we approach the September 22, 2018 governorship election, our party moves forward as one.”









Ogunbiyi narrowly lost to Adeleke, polling 1,562 votes as against Adeleke’s 1,569 and had file a petition against the Senator’s victory.





His camp had since then accused Adeleke of rigging at the primary election conducted by the Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson in Osogbo.