Celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji, has set the internet on fire after splashing over N120 million to purchase a luxury Bentley car for her newborn son.

Linda Ikeji who delivered a bouncing baby boy on Monday at the Emory Hospital in Atlanta, and promised to spoil her son as she is ready to flaunt all she would be getting for him on social media, has done the unbelievable.





The blogger's sisters, Laura and Sandra, have taken to their Instagram handles to share pictures and videos of the brand new Bentley Linda just acquired for her baby who she has named Jayce Jeremi.





Sandra Ikeji, Linda's younger sister took to her Instagram page on Thursday, September 20, 2018, where she posted photos of the really cute and expensive car.





"Hey lil Jayce, your mum @officiallindaikeji promised you a Bentley, now you have it! Congratulations @officiallindaikeji on your 120mili Bentley #Bentleyforbabyj," she captioned one of the photos.





She went on to caption another photo with a quote stating that the car was a gift from Linda to her son.





Laura's video shows the receipt of the car which carries Linda Ikeji's name as the buyer on it. She shared her posts and wrote: "Sold to Linda Ikeji this one heavy sha. Bentley Mulsanne.





"Dear Jayce, ya mom went crazy the day u came into this world, oh boy! ya own don better. Dem born u buy Bentley. Omo mama olowo. Can't remember what my parents bought when they had me hehe. Check out Linlin' s Bentley."











