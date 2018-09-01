National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev Dr. Felix Omobude has urged the Federal Government to expedite action in rescuing abducted Dapchi school girl, Leah Sharibu from the captivity of Boko Haram.Omobude in a statement in Benin City called on the Nigerian government to free the girl.He said: “The Federal government should act fast now by doing the needful and spare no efforts in securing the release of Leah, who had been held hostage for the past seven months. “The PFN is considerably worried that it is taking the government such a long time to secure the release of Leah from the Boko Haram enclave. “The PFN, therefore, calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to do the needful.’’