The ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the State purchased nomination forms for some members of APC who are working as moles in the party, to sponsor them in the coming primary elections of the party.The chairman of the Court recognized faction of the party in the State, Dr. Emmanuel Ndukwe who made the allegation, weekend, said the aim was to produce a candidate who is “a PDP member in the night but only claims to be APC during the day” so that they would easily win the election.He therefore warned genuine APC members to be careful in making their choice of the party’s candidate ahead of 2019 elections.His allegation came on the heels of a claim by a member of House of Representatives, Hon. Nkiruka Onyejiocha that she rejected automatic ticket from the PDP to join APC.Onyejiocha who spoke while addressing APC members said she has bought form to return to the House of Representatives under APC and boasted that she would win clearly.She lamented the low-level of development in Abia State, saying that with its status as oil-producing state, not much is to be shown for this in spite of the extra money it gets as an NNDC member, saying “my state is bleeding”.Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has denied anointing any of the seven aspirants vying to get the party’s governorship ticket for Abia State, saying the rumour was “malicious, misleading and unnecessary”.Buhari’s position came on the heels of a rumour making the round that he has anointed one of the aspirants who joined selected traditional rulers to pay a courtesy call on the President last week in Abuja.But the President has denied this rumour. In a statement issued by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina said; “President Muhammadu Buhari has refuted the rumours about his endorsement of any governorship aspirant in Rivers and Abia State and in any other state across Nigeria.“The President said such rumours are malicious, misleading and unnecessary at this time, when we should all concentrate on strengthening internal democracy within APC. He further reiterated that, it is the responsibility of the State party members to choose a flag bearer through a democratic and peaceful process”.Seven aspirants are vying for the ticket of APC in Abia state. They are Chief Ikechi Emenike, Dr. Uche Ogah, Rt. Hon. Martins Azubuike, Dr. Chris Akomas, Amb. Okay Emuchay, Prince Paul Ikonne and Chief Friday Nwosu.