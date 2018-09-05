The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has reported President Muhammadu Buhari to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel.





The party is accusing Buhari of disrespecting the judiciary.





PDP further told both leaders that Buhari and his APC-led Federal Government were engaging in what it described as impunity and other anti-democratic vices.





PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, signed the party’s petition which was made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.





In the petition, the party also accused the Federal Government of using the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to intimidate the members of the opposition.





The petition partly read, “Sadly, the unfettered freedom and respect for human dignity entrenched by our party has been eroded in the last three years of the current administration.





“An important institution like the EFCC, which was established by the PDP government under President Olusegun Obasanjo and graciously still supported by international friends of Nigeria, including the taxpayers of the European Union, to professionally deal with the scourge of corruption, has now lost its essence and original intentions of the founders to become the Buhari administration’s tool for persecution of opposition members and perceived political opponents.





“The EFCC, under this administration, has metamorphosed into a draconian agency, showing scant regard for the rule of law and respect for human rights.





“The commission has turned the process of investigation into a media event to embarrass and tarnish the image of key opposition figures and sub-national governments of the federation perceived to be averse to the whims and electoral interest of the ruling party.





“The recent outburst by President Buhari that he will jail more looters, created national outrage and concern about the role of the judiciary and respect of our institutions.





“Also, his recent declaration, at an event of the Nigerian Bar Association, that the rule of law will take second stage on issues involving alleged threat to national security, raises fresh concern about this administration’s attitude and respect for constitutional rule.





“These revealing statements from the President provide context for the treasonable attack, by armed operatives of the secret police, on the National Assembly, blocking members of the opposition from gaining access to their offices.





“It also explains the licence behind the continued unlawful detention of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.), a former National Security Adviser, against multiple court orders mandating his release as well as the documented cases of human right abuses, including arbitrary and extrajudicial executions, unlawful arrests and detentions, torture, impunity, restriction of free speech and press freedom as catalogued in the reports by the United States Department of States and other international agencies.





“At this critical moment in Nigeria’s political development we cannot afford to revert to the impunity of governance that characterised our military past.





“We, therefore, enjoin you, Madam Prime Minister, to use your immense clout to impress on President Buhari and his administration to immediately retreat from the path of authoritarianism and embrace the ideals associated with a democracy.





“President Buhari’s antecedents and current flirtation with dictatorship should not be allowed to reverse the gains of liberal democracy to which the PDP and the UK are committed.





“Your intervention, at this time, will help Nigeria and indeed Africa to avert a looming crisis that will divide Nigeria along its emerging fault lines.”





The PDP also called on May and Merkel not to allow Buhari derail Nigeria’s democracy with his actions and utterances.