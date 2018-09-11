Media Mogul, Dele Momodu, has disclosed that billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola has accepted to run for the Lagos State governorship election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party.





Momodu disclosed this on Tuesday in a post on his Twitter page.





Breaking news: Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He's accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper... — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) September 11, 2018

The media mogul confirmed that Otedola has accepted the ticket and would be running in 2019 against Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and other aspirants.

Momodu wrote: “Lagos 2019 promises to be interesting. PDP offers Femi Otedola governorship ticket. He’s accepted and personally confirmed to The Boss newspaper.”





Meanwhile, Governor Ambode’s quest to be re-elected as Lagos State Governor for a second term may be facing some major obstacle as over 50 council chairmen loyal to Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Ambode’s estranged godfather met and pledged their support for Jide Sanyaolu Sanwonolu, who is believed to be Tinubu’s preferred choice.