The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that there were desperate moves by the All Progressives Congress to hijack the collation of results in the Osun Governorship election.It said that the APC was doing this following its alleged realisation it had lost at the polling units.The party also alerted that APC thugs, aided by security agencies, were stirring violence in Ila, Boripe Local Government Areas, “where they are attacking a collation centre, manhandling and chasing out agents of our party, in a bid to disrupt the collation of results and alter the figures, having realized that their party has lost at the polling units.”National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, raised the alarm in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.He said, “The PDP also has information that the APC unleashed similar violent mission in Ikire, Oriade Local Government. Our party also has report that the APC thugs are mobilising to Ede to disrupt collation of results.“The PDP states in unequivocal terms that our members and the people of Osun state remain on alert and will never allow the APC to have its way.“The PDP, in very strong terms, cautions the Independent National Electoral Commission not to allow anybody, including its staff, to in any way, alter results polled and already declared at the polling units as such is capable of attracting dire consequences for the perpetrators.”