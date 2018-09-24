The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday commenced the screening of its Presidential aspirants.





The Presidential screening committee led by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo is currently drilling the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki.





Special Assistant on New Media to Saraki, Olu Onemola made the disclosure via his Twitter handle.





“Dr. Abubakar @bukolasaraki is now being screened by the @OfficialPDPNig Presidential Screening Committee, Chaired by former Vice President, Namadi Sambo. #GrowNigeria,” he tweeted.





Saraki, a two-time former governor of Kwara State is among the high profile personalities vying to become PDP’s Presidential flag bearer in 2019.