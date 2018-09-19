The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its rally conducted in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Tuesday.





PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described speeches by APC leaders and President Muhammadu Buhari as a failure.





Ologbondiyan said the speeches showed the fact that the ruling party has lost its bearings and cannot save the nation’s economy.





The statement reads: “The emptiness of the speeches and their inability to present any resume or performance record of their candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, is a clear indication that APC leaders have no confidence in his candidature and have nothing to offer the people of Osun State.





“The scanty attendance, in addition to the lackluster attitude of the audience, signposts the imminent defeat that awaits the APC in Osun state, despite their rigging plans.





“Nigerians were heavily amused when President Buhari appropriated the rally, abandoned the governorship candidate, brought out a written script, and attempted to impress the people with his usual false performance claims.”





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; Gov. Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi State; Gov. Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State; Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Gov. Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State were present during the Osun State Gubernatorial Mega Rally in Osogbo, on Tuesday, September 18, 2018.