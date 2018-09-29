



The national executive committee (NEC) of the Peoples Democratic Party has resolved to hold its national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.





This is despite the opposition by some top members of the opposition party.





The decision to go ahead with the Port Harcourt venue was reached at the NEC meeting which held at the national headquarters of the party in Abuja on Friday.





On Monday, the national working committee (NWC) and board of trustees, (BoT) of the party disagreed over the choice of Port Harcourt for the convention.





While the NWC is in support of Port Harcourt, the BoT said appropriate consultation was not made before the venue was picked.





It therefore called for consideration of alternative venues. Some presidential aspirants also differed over the said venue.





They reportedly claimed that Nyesom Wike, Rivers state governor, would have an domineering influence on the convention if it held in Rivers.





However, Wike threatened to teach PDP a bitter lesson if the party changes the convention venue.





“Let me warn the party, if you dare, Rivers State will teach the party a lesson. Those days have passed when they took Rivers State for granted. Nobody can use and dump Rivers state,” Wike had said.