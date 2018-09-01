The National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said that all its presidential aspirants must sign an undertaking that they will abide by the outcome of its presidential primary slated for October 5 and 6.





PDP also said that the aspirants would give a commitment to the party, that they would not defect to other political parties either before or after the primary.





Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso; Senator Jonah Jang; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State; a former Minister of Special Duties and Inter Governmental Relations, Alhaji Tanimu Turaki (SAN); a former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido; a former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; and Dr. Ahmed Datti, have already declared their interest to run on the party’s platform.





The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said that all the aspirants had been informed about the need to have what he called “code of conduct” ahead of the primary.





He said” “It is an undertaking and it will be signed by all our presidential aspirants. The undertaking will tell the aspirants what the party expects from them before, during and after the primary.





“The undertaking will make it clear that all the signatories must abide by the decision of the party concerning the primary.





“The party is already preparing it and I want to say again that it will be binding on all those that are taking part in the presidential primary and are signatories to the MOU.





“However, I want to make it clear that the party is not into any illegal act. We are going to organise a transparent, free and fair presidential primary, whose outcome will be acceptable to our party, the contestants and the electorate.”