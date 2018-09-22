Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slipped into panic mode over the Osun state governorship election.





The election is scheduled for Saturday.





In a statement on Friday, Mohammed who is chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign council for the election, said the opposition party is jittery because it did not prepare for the poll.





The minister said the allegations by the PDP that the APC is planning to rig the election could not be substantiated.





“The PDP and some of its top members have accused INEC, the police and other security agencies as well as the NYSC of all sorts of things. They have made allegations of thuggery and rigging against the APC,” the statement read.





“None of the accusations has been substantiated. If only the party had invested its energy in preparing for the election, it may not have become so jittery.





“Unfortunately, the die is cast and the PDP has seen the handwriting on the wall, hence the party’s slip into the panic mode.





“On our part, we have confidence in the various institutions saddled with the responsibility of ensuring a successful election in Osun state. We have no need for thuggery or rigging because the people are solidly behind us.”