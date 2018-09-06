The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has extended the deadline for the collection and submission of nomination forms for all categories of elective positions.A statement yesterday by the spokesman of the party Kola Ologbondiyan said the deadline had been extended till Tuesday. It was billed to close today.The extension affects presidential, governorship and National Assembly positions, but the deadline for state assemblies remains today.The statement added that aspirants to the various positions are to submit their duly completed forms at the designated offices not later than Tuesday