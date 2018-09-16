The party made the demand in a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, its national publicity secretary, on Saturday.Adeosun resigned as minister following a scandal over the forgery of her exemption certificate from the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme.The PDP spokesman alleged that the federal government plans to secretly move the former minister out of the country, saying the current administration is known for “shielding fraudulent and corrupt officials”.The opposition party said its investigation revealed that the federal government had earlier made efforts to defend Adeosun.The PDP said Adeosun could spill secrets regarding the “corruption” in the financial sector under the Buhari administration, hence the president’s “light treatment” of the issue which unravelled two months ago.“Nigerians already know that the Buhari presidency is a citadel of iniquity with inherent proficiency in stealing, forgery and manipulation of processes,” the statement read.“This perhaps explains why President Buhari has not relieved his Special Assistant on Prosecution and Chairman of the Special Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Chief Okoi Obono-Obla, of his appointment in spite of the West African Examination Council (WAEC) confirmation that he forged his Secondary School Certificate.“Is it not clear to all that the Buhari administration’s so-called anti-corruption war and purported integrity are mere orchestrations to hoodwink Nigerians and the international community, while Mr. President oversees the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation?“The party invites Nigerians to note that President Muhammadu Buhari, whose administration has become notorious for shielding its many fraudulent and corrupt officials, could not summon the rectitude to sack Mrs. Adeosun.“She would have still been in office, if not for the sustained uproar by Nigerians and international creditors.“The PDP therefore demands an immediate open inquest into the records of the Finance Ministry under Adeosun, to unravel all improprieties by the Buhari Presidency cabal, including alleged diversion of oil proceeds, fraudulent oil subsidy deals, leading to high fuel price; depletion of our foreign reserves, embezzling of funds returned by Switzerland and other huge sleazes in the ministry.”Section 13 (subsection four) of the NYSC law prescribes a three-year jail term for anyone who gives false information or illegally obtains its certificate.