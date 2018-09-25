



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, to do the needful by declaring its candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Ademola Adeleke winner of the poll.





PDP made the call while maintaining that the Saturday’s governorship election in the state was concluded and Adeleke won.





In a statement by its statement by its Spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party also demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape.





The statement reads partly: “PDP demands the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Osun State Governorship Election Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Fuwape, for succumbing to the pressure of the APC and declaring a decided election as inconclusive.

“We demand that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately summon the courage to do the needful by declaring our candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as winner.





“It is completely ludicrous, that INEC and the APC are now attempting to divert the narrative from the substance of the election by making outlandish allegations against the PDP and lobbying Civil Society Organizations and Electoral Observers to validate their illegality.





“Moreover, even if the Osun governorship election is conducted over and over again, the PDP will still win as the people of the state have chosen the PDP and its candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.





“Nevertheless, we insist that the September 22, 2018 election, under our laws, is conclusive and our candidate must be declared winner.”