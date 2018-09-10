 Pastor Adeboye threatens lawsuit against impersonators | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
Pastor Adeboye threatens lawsuit against impersonators

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has threatened legal action against some real estate developers who use of his names and photographs to woo innocent buyers.


Displaying a colour handbill with his photographs and that of his wife during the September Holy Ghost Service at the Redemption Camp on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Adeboye advised members of the public to be wary of fraudsters, declaring that neither he nor his wife, sell houses.

Participants at the special service dedicated to women looking for the fruit of the womb, with the theme: “Stronger than your enemies 8 (Silencing mockers),” included the Vice President Yemi Osibanjo and his wife as well as Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

    

