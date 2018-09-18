The Oyo State government on Tuesday sealed Obasanjo Farms and 15 other businesses over failure to pay the state’s Environmental Development Levy.The enforcement order was executed by the state’s inter-ministerial enforcement unit being coordinated by the Board of Internal Revenue.Other companies affected by the order included Black Horse, Heinemann Educational Books, Lister Flour Mills, Evans Brother, Butterfield bakery, Chicken Republic, MRS oil and Rasmed Publicity.Chairman of the board, Bicci Alli, told journalists that the order became necessary after the failure of the companies to comply with the state tax laws’ directives despite being served reminders on several occasions.He said, “We went to restrain some corporate organisations that failed to pay what is due to the Oyo State government after giving due notices, demand notices and even public notices to that effect and they failed to pay.“So we went to those places to stop them from having access to their premises until they comply with the directive and do the right thing.”