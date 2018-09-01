Governor Samuel Ortom, Friday revealed that close to 50 security personnel have lost their lives in Benue state between January and August to activities of marauding militant herdsmen in parts of the state.Ortom maintained that those conniving with enemies of the state to execute clandestine agenda would always be put to shame.He spoke at Chihichan, Mbakume in Gwer-East local government area during the burial of late David Upuu, elder brother to the Permanent Secretary, Bureau of Internal Affairs, Mr. Boniface Nyaakor.The Governor reiterated that those plotting evil against his administration would always come behind, stressing that prayers from the church had helped in saving democracy from its enemies in the state.According to him, “the attacks on Benue communities by militant herdsmen have only subsided due to the ongoing Operation Whirl Stroke, by the military and other security personnel. I commend them for their resilience to ensure the restoration of normalcy in the troubled communities”Meanwhile, the Governor has been commended by the Nigerian Army for his consistent support to its various formations and units in the state.The new General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Division of the Nigeria Army, Maj. Gen. Boman Kabuk gave the commendation in Makurdi when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor, shortly before undertaking a familiarization visit to formations and units of the army under his command in the state.Gen. Kabuk said the army looked forward to a continuation of such support and cooperation to enable it discharge its constitutional responsibilities to the benefit of Nigerians.Responding, the Governor who was represented by his deputy, Mr. Benson Abounu, lauded officers and men of the Nigerian Army for their contributions to the maintenance of peace and security in the country and assured of the continuous support of the government and people of the state to aid the Army discharge its constitutional mandate.“I also commend the Army’s effectiveness in curtailing the onslaught of militant herdsmen on Benue communities through the Operation whirl stroke which has now brought relative peace to the state.”He disclosed that the past three years had been very traumatic for the government and people of Benue State with massive killings of innocent people and the displacement of a huge population across the state.“I must commend the professionalism of the Army under the leadership of the Chief of Army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai and also thank the GOC for making Benue State his first port of call in his visit to formations and units under his command,” he added.