The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will be shocked by the outcome of the September 22, 2018, Osun State governorship elections, as its candidates will emerge victoriously.The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Okey Nwosu said this, weekend, during the ADC National Convention, with the theme: ‘Building a Model Disciplined Political Party’, which drew 5,600 delegates to Osogbo, Osun State.Nwosu said: “We brought our National Convention to Osun, to boost the efforts of our 90-man campaign team, and tell Osun people that they have no better candidate for the governorship seat other than our tested and trusted candidate, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade and his Deputy, Justice Folahanmi Oloyede (retd).“On September 22, I assure you that the good people of Osun State, who have been yearning for good, inclusive and responsible governance, will shun money politics, no matter the billions being put aside for vote buying by the ruling government and others. They will vote their conscience. Some people have said, ‘take their money, it is your right, but vote your conscience and don’t mortgage your future.’ Whatever the case may be, I know – from what we have seen here, the turnout at our different rallies, the different letters by support groups – that the ruling party will be shocked at the outcome of the election.”The new constitution of the party was affirmed and adopted by all delegates at the convention just as the national Organising Secretary of ADC, Dr. Mani Ibrahim, reminded members that the unique selling point of the party was that “it is the fastest growing political party in Nigeria today, which is absolutely members-driven and members-funded.”