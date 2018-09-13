A group known as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) New Youth Circuit has urged the party’s leadership to field Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, as its automatic candidate ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.





The group made the call in Abuja on Wednesday following the reports of a feud between Ambode and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, which has seen the party’s leader reportedly backing another candidate in the race.





Williams Oladipo, who is the group’s spokesperson, also made exceptions to reports that PDP has offered their automatic ticket to oil tycoon, Femi Otedola.





Oladipo alleged that Femi Otedola was Tinubu’s alternative candidate and that he has decided to use him as a bait, to lure the cash strapped party in the state.





“Ambode should be embraced by the PDP. Having the governor of Nigeria’s most important state will bolster our party’s chances in the 2019 general elections as we seek to remove the failed government of Muhammadu Buhari.





“The party must not throw away this chance to consolidate its effort to take back power in 2019.





“Ambode will bring people and a government machinery behind him, that is what we need now,” he said.