Adeleke, who spoke with newsmen on the telephone, said that supporters of the PDP were being denied access to ballot papers in the governorship rerun election.“What is happening in Osun State now is not an election. What we have is a coup. That is what we are witnessing now.“Our supporters are being harassed and are not allowed to vote at all. Let the whole world know that this is not the democracy, ” he said.had earlier reported that scores of registered voters in Orolu local government (A PDP strong-hold) are protesting after their PVCs were seized by gun-wielding thugs and they were sent away.One of the voters who chose to remain anonymous for fear of attack said there is no election in Orolu local government.The voter said: "There is no credible election here in Orolu. The thugs working for APC that they imported from Ikire came to our villages yesterday and sent us out. They know Orolu is the stronghold of the PDP. We took refuge in the palace of Olufon. Now, those of us in the opposition are not allowed to vote. My PVC is with them."