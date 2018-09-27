One of the national leaders of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Olu Falae, has pledged the support of the party to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke, in the governorship rerun election holding on Thursday.Falae, reportedly called Adeleke on the telephone on Wednesday to disown Senator Iyiola Omisore who had also promised to work for the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, to win the election.The spokesperson of Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Mr Olawale Rasheed, confirmed to our correspondent that Falae called Adeleke on the telephone and expressed displeasure about the step taken by Omisore, who is the candidate of the SDP in the election.He said, “Senator Ademola Adeleke won the last Saturday election without the support of Omisore and he is going to win again tomorrow. Our strength is not with any leader but in the people. We believe the people will reaffirm the mandate they already gave to Senator Adeleke.“The spirit of national coalition remains and the spirit is that the SDP, PDP and others will unite to fight for the 2019 elections. Chief Falae called and talked to Senator Adeleke that the party did not authorise Omisore to support the APC. They said Omisore is on his own.Also, the National Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Alhaji Alfa Mohammed, in a statement sent to NE via email, said, “The SDP will like to make it categorically clear that the national leadership of the party was not part of the recent developments involving our party’s gubernatorial candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun State, and the conclusions arrived at.“We remain irrevocably committed to serving the Nigerian people on the basis of the vision, principles and goals of social democracy which underlie the philosophy of our great party, the SDP.”