Osun State Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Iyiola Omisore yesterday confirmed that he had teamed up with the All Progresives Congress (APC) to win today’s supplementary election.Besides, leaders of his party explained why it chose to work with the APC instead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).The battle to produce the governor-elect is a straight one between APC candidate Mr Gboyega Oyetola and PDP candidate Senator Ademola Adeleke.Today’s poll will hold in seven units across four local goverments in Ife South, Ife North, Orolu and Osogbo.There are 3,498 registered would-be voters in the units.Omisore, who came third in Saturday’s election, became the beautiful bride for the supplementary poll, wooed by the leading parties. Senate President Bukola Saraki visited Omisore to seek his suppot for Adeleke.The delegation of the APC was led by Ekiti State Governor-elect Kayode Fayemi,Omisore was received in Osogbo by a team of governors and leaders of the APC, including National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole. In the team is Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.Omisore told reporters in his Ile-Ife country home yesterday that the SDP’s coalition with the APC would guarantee victory for Oyetola.According to Omisore, the SDP was left with no option other than to pitch its tent with the APC after the PDP failed to respond to the SDP’s terms and conditions for a coalition government.The SDP candidate said he took the decision on the acceptance of his party’s manifesto, including payment of backlog of arrears to civil servants and pensioners within the first three months of assumption of office by the APC- led government.He said: “What is paramount to me is the practise of true democracy, good governance and accountability in Osun State and that I will never renege on my promise of good governance, accountability and human dignity in Osun State.“Osun State has always been a stellar example of democracy where the people have consistently and freely expressed their franchise to determine who governs them. This should remain so.“Osun people have shown that it is not business as usual. It is a positive deviation from what was hitherto the norm. I am telling my people that they should go with any political party that believes in what we in the SDP stands for – good governance, social justice and accountability.“I have already detailed how we plan to restore Osun to the path of good governance through the five thematic pillars in my manifesto I shared during the electioneering. I will not negotiate for personal gains and abandon my people.“My alliance is with the people of Osun State, irrespective of the political parties they belong. I want my people to be treated with the dignity they deserve. I desire that they have a government that will be accountable to them.“I want them to experience the good governance the founding fathers of this state envisaged. I have told the parties that have solicited for my support to approach the electorate and ask for their mandate as I have assured them that I will not coerce them for political or social power. It is because I have kept my promise that made me enjoy their unalloyed support all these years.”Also yesterday, SDP leaders in a communique after meetings in Iwo, Ijesa, Ikirun and Ile-Ife zones, said judging by many standards, Oyetola is a far better candidate than Adeleke.The SDP leaders recalled how Sen. Adeleke, with the collaboration of the National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Uche Secondus, “masterminded the conduct of another congress which rubbished the earlier congress already approved by the PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) which favoured Otunba Omisore”.According to them, Adeleke confirmed at various times that he could not be trusted. ju The incidents, they claimed, include his initial agreement not to join the governorship race when he approached Omisore for his senatorial ambition; an agreement to have at least one legislative assistant ‘selected through each of the aspirants that stood down for him on which he reneged till date and alleged failure to respect the agreement to compensate Dr Akin Ogunbiyi with the deputy governorship slot, even when the election was at sight.” Now that the election would be over, the SDP leaders wondered how such a man could honour any agreement.The SDP leaders also expressed the fear that the PDP governorship candidate would most likely be prosecuted for ‘‘aiding and abetting’’ before he is sworn in or even be impeached for frivolous reasons by the House of Assembly shortly after his swearing-in.Besides, the leaders viewed the control of the Federal Government by the APC as an advantage, stressing that the PDP is the “architect of the present predicament’’. They posited that joining forces with the PDP can spell doom for the SDP.They also stated that numerous leaders within the PDP would not allow the party to function well because “too many cooks spoil the dish (broth)”.They added: “Because of the fact that we want the best for our people in Osun State, we see Oyetola as a more capable and qualified candidate.”They also posited that they would enjoy more possible positions and privileges in the APC government than in a PDP government.“The APC is a more reliable party than the PDP. For instance, the APC promised Isiaka Adeleke the senatorial ticket of Osun West and it was honoured unlike the promise made by the PDP to Dr Ogunbiyi which it reneged on.”The communique was signed by virtually all the leaders in the zones.However, a former Minister of Aviation Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, lashed at Omisore for supporting the APC candidate.In a statement, Fani-Kayode said: “Iyiola Omisore’s decision to support the APC in tomorrow’s rerun is shameful.“ It is sad that he would seek to deny Ile-Ife the position of Deputy Governor simply for money. He told me he would stand firm two days ago and he told our leader and father Baba Ayo Adebanjo the same thing last night.“ I do not know what has turned his head but we shall forge ahead and by God’s grace Adeleke will win. There is no excuse or justification for joining or supporting those who treated our people like filth and slaves over the last 8 years and who rigged last Saturdays election.”