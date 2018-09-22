Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said there were attempts to disenfranchise voters in the ongoing Osun state election.Speaking on his Twitter handle Kola Ologbondiyan, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP tweeted‘My attention has also been drawn to attempts to disenfranchise voters in @OfficialPDPNig strongholds by distributing malfunctioning card readers between 8am-12pm.They also seek to deploy intimidation tactics to scare voters,hijack boxes&indulge in massive vote buying btw 12-4pm.’Below are tweets from the PDP handle and othersMy attention has also been drawn to attempts to disenfranchise voters in @OfficialPDPNig strongholds by distributing malfunctioning card readers between 8am-12pm.They also seek to deploy intimidation tactics to scare voters,hijack boxes&indulge in massive vote buying btw 12-4pm.— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) September 22, 2018We are totally at a loss as to why @OfficialAPCNg Governors will leave their respective states to invade Osun state on the eve of Election Day. The plot is to rig the elections in favour of the APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, who is apparently very unpopular in the state.— Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) September 22, 2018Breaking!@OfficialAPCNg agents are currently sharing money at ward8, unit3 Ota Efun in Olorunda local government. They are sharing N20,000 each to voters. #OsunDecides2018 #OsunDecides @PoliceNG take note urgently @inecnigeriaPls rebroadcast, retweet to safe Osun State— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 22, 2018At Unit 3 and 6, the strongholds of PDP in Ward 5 Ifelodun LG, the card readers have not been able to clear a single voter till this hour 10:03am. Calls through to Mrs. Adenle the E. O of Ifelodun LG aren't going through. Her number is 08033796094 #OsunDecides2018 #OsunDecides— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 22, 2018At Unit 3 and 6, the strongholds of PDP in Ward 5 Ifelodun LG, the card readers have not been able to clear a single voter till this hour 10:03am. Calls through to Mrs. Adenle the E. O of Ifelodun LG aren't going through. Her number is 08033796094 #OsunDecides2018 #OsunDecides— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) September 22, 2018