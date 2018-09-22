Sen Iyiola Omisore, SDP governorship candidate observed his civic right at around 11:25 am at Moore Ward 1, Polling unit 003, inside Yemoo, National Museum extension, Moore, Ile-Ife.Omisore lamented about the situation of things, alleged there were insufficient electoral materials in some polling centres in Osogbo, while malfunctioning of card readers in some voting centres in Ife.He said that in Osogbo, some polling unitS were not supplied with voting materials.Omisore charged the electorates that despite the irregularities of INEC, they should come out en-mass to exercise their civic right.Moreover, he disabused from the mind of the electorates collecting money for votes, said electorates has their future to protect, once they collected money for their civic right, they would not have right to challenge their discrepancy when they were elected.