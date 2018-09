RESULT OF ADELEKE'S WARD ( Ede north ward 2)



PDP 154

APC 35

SDP 2

ADP 2

PPA 1

Void 8

Currently hundreds have taken to the streets in massive jubilation as PDP's Nurudeen Adeleke won his wardElectoral officials have started announcing results in some polling units but the final result will be announced at INEC head office in the state