The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed optimism of winning the governorship election in Osun State despite the attempt by the All Progressives Congress, APC, to undermine its governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Prince Diran Odeyemi spoke with newsmen while casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, NUD primary school in Ibokun local government area of the state.Odeyemi, however, commended the conduct of the exercise saying “the election has been peaceful, there is crisis anyway as far as we are concerned in Obokun and Osun State. As one of the principal leader of the PDP, there has been no reported case of violence anyway. In fact, we had the inkling that it was going to be peaceful because the policemen sent around were not harassing anyone, they were peaceful and gentle. So, far everything has been going well.”On the allegation that parties have been engaged in vote buying, he said: “there is no evidence of vote buying as far as I can see, people already who they want to vote for and I am sure they must have made up their mind who they want to vote for before coming. So, if there was any vote buying, it would have happened before the election day and not during the election.”In addition, he said: “the card reader has been functional to some extent, we had problem with one in the morning but under 30 minutes, it was repaired and people have been voting.“We are optimistic that our party will win because people are tired of the present government with series of allegation against them like half salaries here and there, unemployment and other issues on ground. So, people are ready to change the APC not minding all the controversies around our candidate and the attempt by the APC to undermine our candidate, we are sure of victory.”