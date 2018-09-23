 #OsunDecides: Pop-Star Davido accuses INEC of manipulating results from AYEDAADE Local Government | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper f
» » » #OsunDecides: Pop-Star Davido accuses INEC of manipulating results from AYEDAADE Local Government

Popular Nigerian singer, and nephew to the PDP candidate for the Osun governorship election has acccused INEC of manipulating election results from AYEDAADE Local Government

Read his tweets below...






