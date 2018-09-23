Popular Nigerian singer, and nephew to the PDP candidate for the Osun governorship election has acccused INEC of manipulating election results from AYEDAADE Local Government
Read his tweets below...
Ayedaade has been manipulated . 1k votes has been deducted from us ! @inecnigeria do the right thing for once ! pic.twitter.com/nCZkHeeGBr— Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018
Fake ! Lol I see some tampering goin on smh https://t.co/bXta4GTxsY— Davido (@iam_Davido) September 23, 2018
