Welcome to NigerianEye.com's live coverage of the 2018 Governorship elections in Osun state.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:59 AM - 'Vote buying by APC and PDP'
An APC party agent who preferred to be anonymous confided with our reporter that almost all the parties were involved in vote buying in Ede.
He told our correspondent that the ADP in a door-to-door 'evangelism' distributed between N1,000 and N2,000 last night while the PDP and the APC gave out their cash this morning.
Like the ADP, the PDP and the APC have been giving out money to voters in Asunmo ward, Unit 1, Talafia area, Ede.
He said, "As a party agent, I have over N100,000 with me and I will give it out to those that vote for the APC."
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:59 AM - Local Observers and journalists arriving the Sagba Abegunde family house of Senator Ademola Adeleke, PDP Governorship Candidate, in Ede LGA, planning to get his reaction
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:56 AM - Voters struggling for puff puff at a polling unit in Iragbiji
11:47 AM - I’ve laboured so hard, I’m going to win, says Oyetola
The All Progressives Congress candidate in the Osun State governorship election, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, said he believed he would win because he had laboured so hard.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:37 AM - Social Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Sen Iyiola Omisore, takes selfie with voters before casting his own vote.
11:30 AM - A minor fight was observed between an APC and PDP party agent at Ward 2, Pu 7 in Ejigbo shopping plaza.
It was learnt that the misunderstanding was caused by a woman whose name appeared twice in the voters’ register.
However, security operatives in the centre settled the misunderstanding and promised to sort out the issue.
11:20 AM - Omisore arrives at PU 3, Ward 1, Ife East LGA to cast his vote.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:14 AM - A fresh allegation by the PDP suggest that at Units 3 and 6 of Ifelodun LG, the card readers have not been able to clear a single voter and calls through the electoral official the LG aren't going through.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:10 AM - At Oluponna 1 unit 4 and 5, votes are being bought publicly. The security officers reportedly witnessed this without doing anything about it, according to TMG
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
11:00 AM - NigerianEye correspondents can confirm that a PDP party agent has been whisked away by security agent in the Obada Area of Ede while he was attempting to distribute money to the voters.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:48 AM - The candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the Osun governorship election, Fatai Akingbade, voted at 10.35am at Ward 3, Unit 123, Ogbagba,, Ola-Oluwa LGA
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:44AM - A security operative of the NSCDC who preferred to be anonymous complained that the much publicised allowance of N50,000 due to them has been slashed to N15,000 by INEC.
He said, "The original plan was that we were supposed to be given between N50,000 and N150,000, depending on our level. But as things stands now, some got N15,000, some N8,000 while some got N4,500," he said.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:38 AM - The governorship candidate of the Providence People's Congress, Prof Ife Adewumi, has said he has no complaint about the election yet. He said although it was too early to conclude that the election was satisfactory, he has no reason to complain yet.
10:28 AM - APC's Gboyega Oyetola and wife have just voted
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:08 AM - PDP's Ademola Adeleke addressing journalists after casting his vote
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
10:05 AM - Voting is in session at St. Anthony Primary school, PU 001, Ward 01, Oba Ojomu registration area of Odò Otin Local Government Area. Voting is going on peacefully in an orderly manner but it seems some vote buying is ongoing in connivance with security officials. An unidentified man, tall, dark with a native attire walked up to this observer and whispered in my ears, in Yoruba saying “Ẹ̀gbọ́n, kò sì wàhálà, a má settle yín (There is no problem here, we will give you some money).” He said unnamed persons have gone to bring another round of cash.
9:45 AM - Ward 3, Unit 8A and B, Irewole LGA.
Voting in progress.
However, the PO complained that the card reader is slow.
This could lead to a long queue.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9:35 AM Ward 05, PU 007, Ataoja E, Odofin Peter Ajibola, Osogbo LG, an SDP agent was seen distributing puff puff to people on the queue. Not everyone collected it though.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9:25 AM - Large turnout of voters at Post Office, Gidigbo II, Ward 12.,Iwo Local Government.The polling unit of the ADP candidate, Moshood Adeoti. He is not here yet but voting is going on without hitch and there is no reported issue with the card readers. DSS officials and armed police officer are at the entrance of the polling unit.
The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing Osun election, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed concern over the functionality of card readers in the process.
He raised this concern after casting his vote at Polling Unit 9, Ward 2, Ede North Local Government on Saturday.
Mr Adeleke voted some minutes after 8a.m.
Speaking with journalists after exercising his right, he asserted his optimism at victory while raising concern over the card readers.
He said, “I hope the card readers work because it took process before the card reader started working. So far so good, it’s been peaceful.
“We’ll have a fair election. I’m very optimistic that I’m going to win this election.”
Responding to questions on accusations against him before election, Mr Adeleke said such moves by his opponent were borne out of fear.
“All allegations levelled against me is (are) false. It’s all lies.
They tried to make sure that I do not stand this election. I’m qualified, I have all it takes. They are afraid of me because they know that in a free and fair election, I’m going win. And by the special grace of God, that’s what’s going to happen. I’m going to win.”
9:11 AM - At PU 12, Isedo 1, the polling station of the APC leader, Bisi Akande, the voting exercise is going on peacefully.-
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9:08 AM - voting going on steadily at Ward 7 PU 12, Iwo LG, as the card reader is working well and registered voters are voting in succession.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
9:04 AM -
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:59 AM - Ara 2/ward 3/Obada village/Egbedore LG, election materials,and INEC officials are yet to get to their polling units (PUs). They complained about the bad roads, so they are planning to go by biketo the PUs.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:55 AM - AUD primary school, Ward 6, Polling unit 6, Orolu L.G. Olufon area. Elderly men and women are given due preference to vote before others.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:53 AM - voting already going on in PU1, Ward6 Ororuwo, Boripe LG
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:49 AM - Ola-Oluwa: At Iwo-Oke II. After ten minutes of repeated attempts, the card reader fails to verify first two voters. The presiding officer is making phone calls, seeking assistance, ostensibly from the INEC office
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:48 AM - Ward 5, Unit 9, Irewole LGA. Voting queue is moving very slowly.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:45 AM - At polling unit 10, voting point 1, Balogun Imole Ikirun , Ifelodun local government, voters, party agents and security officials are having a serious disagreement on how elderly ones should vote: whether they should be assisted by their relatives or no.
Ola-Oluwa LG: At 8:38 AM. Iwo-Oke II. Now, the card verification is successful, but not the fingerprint authentication. The officials are debating what to do.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:39 AM - voting has commenced at PU 003, St. Mary primary school, Igbaye, RA 03, Odò Otin with presiding officer instructing voters not to come with smart phones when they are about to vote. There are 608 registered voters on the list. There are 3 policemen, 1 NSCDC officer, and one immigration officer at the election scene.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:29 AM - At Balogun Imole polling unit, Ikirun, Ifelodun local government, The PO is explaining to voters how to vote after the commencement of voting.
At PU 003– Baptist PRY School, Oke Ila. Ward 05- OBAALE, Ifedayo local government. A group of police officers trooped in with their guns openly handled.
The officer leading the troop sternly warns the INEC officers and security officers around not to allow anybody to show his/her votes to anybody. And they should never allow vote buying.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:25 AM - PU 002,RA 5 (Ataoja E) LGA 30( OSOGBO), Osogbo grammar school, election commences and it was attested by the PO that there are 946 registered voters.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:22AM - At 8:22, Ede South, Ward 4, Alajue1/2. Voting in progress. Preference is also being given to the elderly
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:18AM - PU6, Ward 2, Osolo Hall, Oja Oba, Boripe LG, electorates seen checking their names. A Corps member, Idris, said there are 748 electorates expected to vote at the two voting points at the unit. There are 7 police officers presently on duty at the unit.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:08AM - Ward 5, Unit 9, Irewole LGA, party agents were bent on ensuring that all the code of conduct were well spelt out.
One even warned the APO (Assistant presiding officer) who is about to commence the process to stop and let everyone be informed of the number of materials deployed.
The authentication process commenced at 8:12am
The APO operating the machine could not get hold of its operations until the PO came to the rescue.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:05AM - disagreement among voters as a man jumped the queue at Ward 6, Unit 1, Ororuwo, Boripe LG
Ola-Oluwa LG: At 8:40AM. Iwo-Oke II. Voters are getting impatient and threatening to leave. Voting yet to commence.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
8:00AM - 1,246,915 voters are expected to troop to the polling booths in Osun State today to elect the successor of the incumbent governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.
The votes will be shared among 48 candidates of different parties standing for the election. Of the 48 candidates, however, only five are regarded as major contenders. The five include Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Moshood Adeoti of the African Democratic Party (ADP), Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)
