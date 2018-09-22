Welcome to NigerianEye.com's live coverage of the 2018 Governorship elections in Osun state.





(Please refresh page for new updates)

I’ve laboured so hard, I’m going to win, says Oyetola

Omisore arrives at PU 3, Ward 1, Ife East LGA to cast his vote.

The governorship candidate of the Providence People's Congress, Prof Ife Adewumi, has said he has no complaint about the election yet. He said although it was too early to conclude that the election was satisfactory, he has no reason to complain yet.

APC's Gboyega Oyetola and wife have just voted





PDP's Ademola Adeleke addressing journalists after casting his vote



