



The governorship rerun election in Osun state has been marred by violence in at least four of the seven polling units.





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed the rerun following the declaration of Saturday’s exercise as inconclusive.





The election is currently holding at ward 10, unit 2 in Ife north local government area; ward 07, unit 12 in Ife south local government area; ward 8, unit 10 in Ife south.





In Orolu local government area, the rerun is ongoing in ward 8, unit 1; ward 8, unit 4; ward 09, unit 3; and ward 5, unit 17 in Osogbo local government area.





At ward 8, unit 1, suspected invaded many polling units and prevented voters from exercising their franchise.





A resident of Orolu, who preferred to be anonymous for fear of being attacked, narrated how he was chased out of his village on the eve of the election.





“There is no credible election here in Orolu. The thugs working for the ruling party were brought from Ikire (a neighbouring village),” he said.





“After invading our village esterday and sent us out. They know Orolu is the stronghold of their opponent. We took refuge in the palace of Olufon. Now, those of us in the opposition are not allowed to vote. My PVC is with them.”





More to follow…