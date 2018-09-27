



Olu Falae, national chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), says he was not consulted before Iyiola Omisore entered into an alliance with the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Osun state governorship rerun election.





Omisore, candidate of the SDP who came third in the inconclusive election, had turned down the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to pitch his tent with the APC.





The former deputy governor of Osun on Wednesday said he will support the candidate of APC, Gboyega Oyetola, during the rerun on Thursday.





He made this known while addressing reporters at his Ile-Ife residence.

“We have accepted to support the APC for victory in the rerun election tomorrow and thereafter form a coalition government,” Omisore said.





The SDP governorship candidate was wooed by the likes of Kayode Fayemi, governor-elect of Ekiti state, Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state, Abiola Ajimobi, governor of Oyo, Ibikunle Amosun, governor of Ogun and Muhammad Baduru, governor of Jigawa.





Bt Falae insists that he was not notified about Omisore’s decision.





He said: “I’m not aware of the decision of Senator Omisore to work for APC in the rerun election in Osun state and form a coalition government with the APC after the election.





“I was not consulted by Omisore before he took the decision. Therefore, the SDP is not involved in such coalition.”





The rerun will take place in four local government areas, one of which is Omisore’s stronghold.