There was drama at the Ward 7, Unit 12 Polling Unit in Adereti village, Ife South Local Government Area, as a PDP agent in the ongoing governorship rerun election in Osun State was missing on duty.An official of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Stephen Oyewande, said he could not explain why the PDP agent was not on duty at the polling unit.Oyewande, INEC’s Deputy Director, Voters Education, told newsmen to direct their enquiries on the missing party agent to the PDP.“ Call the state chairman of the party and ask him why his party agent is not here. I can’t explain why he is not here,’’ he said.Present, however, were Lateef Abimbola of All Progressives Congress, Olaiya Yemi of All Peoples Alliance and Rasheed Mojeed of Advance Congress of Democrats.Also present were Adeyemo Gafar of Action Democratic Party and Bayo Shittu of Social Democratic Party, were present at the polling unit.There was tight security at the polling unit while voters were prevented from bringing their smartphones into the cubicles.Scores of commuters, especially those moving toward the Ondo State end of the highway were caught in the traffic snarl due to the roadblock mounted by the police.