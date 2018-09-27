The Peoples Democratic Party has described the rerun election held in Osun State as the biggest electoral robbery ever witnessed in the history of the state.The Chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Mr Soji Adagunodo, said this in a statement made available to our correspondent in Osogbo on Thursday.Adagunodo said the alleged brazen electoral fraud would be resisted by the party, saying the stolen mandate would be resisted in court.He said the election was openly rigged by the All Progressives Congress with the support of security personnel in broad daylight.Adagunodo said, “Thousands of eligible voters were chased away from their homes in Orolu, Ife North and Ife South Local Government Areas in the early hours of today.“Scores of our supporters in those local governments were shot and stabbed on their way to polling centres and in the full glare of security men. Hundreds of people holding PVCs from other polling units were accredited and allowed to vote in Osogbo and Ife South Local Governments.“PDP agent in Olode was axed and abducted at 7am today. Media men and election observers were denied access in several polling units. By the time access was granted to journalists about 11am, ballot boxes had been stuffed by APC agents acting in connivance with INEC officials.”The PDP chairman said it was regrettable that election in seven polling units could not be freely and fairly conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission.He said, “We reject any returns of results from this sham and call on the INEC authorities in Abuja to direct that the so-called supplementary election result collation be put on hold now.“We equally invite leaders of thought in Nigeria and the International community to rise up now to rescue Nigeria’s democracy from being ruined.“We equally call on all members and supporters of our party to resist any attempt to foist concocted election results on the people of Osun using all legal means at their disposal.”