The Independent National Electoral Commission has spoken on the alleged arrest of some electoral observers at polling units in Osun state as voting is currently in progress.





The electoral umpire assured electorates that it will address the issues of pressmen and electoral observers allegedly being arrested and prevented from operating in polling units by security agents.





In a post on its verified Twitter handle, @inecnigeria, the electoral umpire wrote: “INEC is disturbed about reports that accredited media and observers are being arrested or prevented from operating in some polling units. This is being taken up with the security agencies.”





Meanwhile, the rerun election is being held at seven polling units located in Orolu, Osogbo, Ife North and Ife South council areas.