The Missions of the European Union, the United Kingdom and the United States have called for peaceful, free, fair and credible completion of Osun State governorship re-run election on September 28.The missions in a joint statement on Tuesday in Abuja called for support to ensure the success of the process as Independent National Electoral Commission re-runs the election in seven polling units in the state.”We observed the voting in Osun State on September 22 and commend the people of the state for voting peacefully, the INEC for the improved organisation of the election, and security services for their conduct.”We urge that all continue to support a peaceful, free, fair, and credible completion of the process as INEC re-runs the election in seven polling units where through no fault of their own — voters were not able to cast their votes and have them counted on Saturday September 22.”We stress the importance that the re-run should take place without any violence, intimidation, or vote buying.”Whoever wins the election after Thursday’s September 28 vote should be magnanimous in victory, and whoever loses should be gracious in defeat,” they saidThe News Agency of Nigeria reports that the election, which held on Saturday, was declared inconclusive following inability to conduct voting in seven polling units across three local governments.Candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Oyetola and his Peoples Democratic Party counterpart, Ademola Adeleke were in a tight race at the polls.(NAN)