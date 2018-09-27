Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress on Thursday swept the two polling units in Ile-Ife, in Osun state, where rerun elections were ordered by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to determine the winner.





Ife South, Oyetola got 283 votes, while the PDP candidate got 15 votes. In Ife North(Unit 2), APC got 126 votes, while the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke got just two votes.





In both polling units, polling agents of the PDP candidate were conspicuously absent.





The result of the voting at Ward 5 Unit 7 at Alekuwodo in Osogbo also favoured the APC candidate. He got 299 votes, while the PDP candidate got 165 votes.

The PDP candidate came into the rerun election with an advantage of 353 votes.





But from the unconfirmed tally of votes from the seven polling units, he seemed to have lost his pole position to the APC candidate, by a very wide margin.