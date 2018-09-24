Chief Femi-Fani-Kayode has said that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, must send the All Progressives Congress, APC, packing.Fani-Kayode reacting to the inconclusive Osun election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, called on Iyiola Omisore and Demola Adeleke to join forces and send the APC packing.He said ‘I am so proud of the @OfficialPDPNig in Osun. Congrats to my friend and brother Demola Adeleke. Now is the time for us to reach out and work with others. I will talk to my cousin Iyiola Omisore. He is a fighter. We need him. We must join forces and send the APC demons packing.I am so proud of the @OfficialPDPNig in Osun.Congrats to my friend and brother Demola Adeleke. Now is the time for us to reach out and work with others. I will talk to my cousin Iyiola Omisore. He is a fighter. We need him. We must join forces and send the APC demons packing.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 23, 2018The people have spoken and Osun is back in the hands of @OfficialPDPNig.If INEC rigs Osogbo and declares that APC won it will lose the little credibility that it has built up in the last 2 days. INEC must not allow themselves to be used to thwart the will of the people of Osun.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 23, 2018One thing that is clear from the Osun state results no matter which way it finally goes is that @OfficialPDPNig is alive and well in Osun state and Nigeria. We will field a formidable candidate for the Feb. 2019 election who will be elected as the next President of Nigeria.— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) September 23, 2018President Muhammadu Buharis aide on Social Media Lauretta Onochie has said thatThe Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, announced that the Osun gubernatorial election which was earlier declared inconclusive would hold its re-run on Thursday, 27 September –@vanguardngrnewsOne more evidence that INEC under Pres @MBuhari, is truly independent. pic.twitter.com/mMQcVUS2g6— Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) September 23, 2018