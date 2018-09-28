Mr Kunle Oyatomi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) spokesman in Osun, on Friday, said governor-elect, Gboyega Oyetola, would build on the legacies of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola.Oyatomi said this in an interview after the announcement of Oyetola as the winner of the gubernatorial election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Osogbo.He commended Aregbesola for delivering good democratic dividends which had transformed the state.Oyatomi also commended INEC for its display of professionalism and the security agencies for ensuring the election was peaceful.He, however, urged the people of the state to support the incoming governor in achieving the mandate of making Osun greater than its present status.Oyetola polled 255,505 to defeat PDP’s Ademola Adeleke, who had 255,023 votes.